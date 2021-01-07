Menu
2017 BMW X3

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$124.65

+ tax & licensing
$125

+ taxes & licensing

Location

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

$124.65

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6506412
  • Stock #: AA0318
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C5XH0T15495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$124.65 Weekly estimated based on 72 month term O.A.C. at 4.99% with $0 downpaymentExcellent condition 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i! This Turbochaged SUV is equipped with Leather Interior, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls,  Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, HID Headlights, Climate Control, Cruise Control,  Privacy Glass,  Seat Memory, Heated/Power Seats, Heated/Power Mirrors, Power Windows, and many more great features!  FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)
                                   OR
- Up to 1 year NO INSURANCE PAYMENT (O.A.C.)

 

 

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

 

- UP TO 25% OFF 

 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

 

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

