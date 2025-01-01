Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 BMW X4 WITH AWD AND 156338 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2017 BMW X4

156,338 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 BMW X4

xDrive28i NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES

Watch This Vehicle
12935771

2017 BMW X4

xDrive28i NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12935771
  2. 12935771
  3. 12935771
  4. 12935771
  5. 12935771
  6. 12935771
  7. 12935771
  8. 12935771
  9. 12935771
  10. 12935771
  11. 12935771
  12. 12935771
  13. 12935771
  14. 12935771
  15. 12935771
  16. 12935771
  17. 12935771
  18. 12935771
  19. 12935771
  20. 12935771
  21. 12935771
  22. 12935771
  23. 12935771
Contact Seller

$21,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,338KM
VIN 5UXXW3C30H0T79614

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 156,338 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW X4 WITH AWD AND 156338 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Liftgate,ABS,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Power Door Locks,Immobilizer,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,MP3 Capability,Remote Trunk Release,Knee Air Bag,Climate Control,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Keyless S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES 156,338 KM $21,988 + GST
Used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA DRIVE MODES BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA DRIVE MODES BLUETOOTH 59,998 KM $38,988 + GST
Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODE BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODE BLUETOOTH 103,789 KM $24,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 BMW X4