Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X6

32,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X6

2017 BMW X6

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X6

xDrive35i

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8997835
  • Stock #: P12988
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C58H0N84514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12988
  • Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driverz Auto

2015 BMW 328 d xDrive
 133,021 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 42,080 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 MINI Cooper Cou...
 50,262 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

Call Dealer

403-764-XXXX

(click to show)

403-764-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory