$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Driverz Auto
403-764-2886
2017 BMW X6
2017 BMW X6
xDrive35i
Location
Driverz Auto
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9
403-764-2886
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
32,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8997835
- Stock #: P12988
- VIN: 5UXKU2C58H0N84514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12988
- Mileage 32,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Driverz Auto
Driverz Auto
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9