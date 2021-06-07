2017 Buick Enclave

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ONE OWNER Buick Enclave PREMIUM comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.6L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 3rd row seating, 20-inch alloy wheels, push start ignition, dual-pane PANORAMIC SUNROOF, premium 10-speaker BOSE surround sound system, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive xenon headlights, power adjustable steering column and much more!!
