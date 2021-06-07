Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

52,500 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 Buick Enclave

2017 Buick Enclave

PREMIUM w/ NAVI / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL

2017 Buick Enclave

PREMIUM w/ NAVI / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7189934
  Stock #: 19432
  VIN: 5GAKVCKDXHJ168909

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19432
  • Mileage 52,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER Buick Enclave PREMIUM comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.6L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 3rd row seating, 20-inch alloy wheels, push start ignition, dual-pane PANORAMIC SUNROOF, premium 10-speaker BOSE surround sound system, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive xenon headlights, power adjustable steering column and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

