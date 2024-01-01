Menu
Look at this 2017 Buick Encore Essence. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, and Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2017 Buick Encore

122,417 KM

2017 Buick Encore

Essence

2017 Buick Encore

Essence

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
122,417KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJGSB9HB113635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

