Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 12.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34031 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $8,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Buick Encore

116,040 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11731170
  2. 11731170
  3. 11731170
  4. 11731170
  5. 11731170
  6. 11731170
  7. 11731170
  8. 11731170
  9. 11731170
  10. 11731170
  11. 11731170
  12. 11731170
  13. 11731170
  14. 11731170
  15. 11731170
  16. 11731170
  17. 11731170
  18. 11731170
  19. 11731170
  20. 11731170
  21. 11731170
  22. 11731170
  23. 11731170
  24. 11731170
  25. 11731170
  26. 11731170
  27. 11731170
  28. 11731170
  29. 11731170
  30. 11731170
  31. 11731170
  32. 11731170
  33. 11731170
  34. 11731170
  35. 11731170
  36. 11731170
  37. 11731170
  38. 11731170
  39. 11731170
  40. 11731170
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,040KM
VIN KL4CJASB4HB180897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34031
  • Mileage 116,040 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 12.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34031
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $8,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Volkswagen GTI AUTOBAHN for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Volkswagen GTI AUTOBAHN 95,373 KM $18,300 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL 91,595 KM $17,300 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 127,786 KM $21,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Encore