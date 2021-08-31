2017 Buick Encore

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 0 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7741380

7741380 Stock #: 21318A

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 46,073 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription ENGINE TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI with start/stop mode (153 hp [114.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239.0 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

