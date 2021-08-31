Menu
2017 Buick Encore

46,073 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Essence

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7741380
  • Stock #: 21318A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,073 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Essence, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
ENGINE TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI with start/stop mode (153 hp [114.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239.0 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

