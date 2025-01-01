$CALL+ GST
2017 Buick Envision
Premium II
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,444 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Buick Envision Premium II. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine will keep you going. This Buick Envision comes equipped with these options: Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) 10-spoke aluminum with premium Manoogian Silver finish, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare, USB ports, dual, charging-only located in the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with Driver Shift Control, and Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
