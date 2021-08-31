2017 Cadillac ATS

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Cadillac ATS CARBON package comes fully loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, CARBON PACK adds: premium leather / suede RECARO sport seats with memory / black chrome grille / 18-inch dark finish alloy wheels / V Series spoiler / CARBON FIBRE interior trim, LED daytime running lights, power sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Departure Prevention, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, front & rear parking sensors, factory remote starter, heated steering wheel, push start ignition, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium 10-speaker BOSE sound system and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4