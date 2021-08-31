Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac ATS

11,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac ATS

2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan CARBON PACK w/ AWD / NAVI / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan CARBON PACK w/ AWD / NAVI / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 7771203
  2. 7771203
  3. 7771203
  4. 7771203
  5. 7771203
  6. 7771203
  7. 7771203
  8. 7771203
  9. 7771203
  10. 7771203
  11. 7771203
  12. 7771203
  13. 7771203
  14. 7771203
  15. 7771203
  16. 7771203
  17. 7771203
Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7771203
  • Stock #: 19627
  • VIN: 1G6AH5SX3H0158304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19627
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Cadillac ATS CARBON package comes fully loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, CARBON PACK adds: premium leather / suede RECARO sport seats with memory / black chrome grille / 18-inch dark finish alloy wheels / V Series spoiler / CARBON FIBRE interior trim, LED daytime running lights, power sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Departure Prevention, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, front & rear parking sensors, factory remote starter, heated steering wheel, push start ignition, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium 10-speaker BOSE sound system and much more!!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Engine Immobilizer, Smart Device Integration, All Wheel Drive, Child Safety Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Na...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 160,000 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 111,000 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 12,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory