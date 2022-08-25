$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS
Sedan Luxury AWD
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 42414B
- Mileage 123,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Cadillac ATS Sedan Luxury AWD. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac ATS Sedan features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with front express-up and down, and rear express-down with passenger lockout feature, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) polished alloy (Upgradeable to (PTW) 18" x 8" forged polished alloy wheels.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk release, power, remote, Trunk emergency release handle, and Traction control, all-speed, brake and engine controlled. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
