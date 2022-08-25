Menu
2017 Cadillac ATS

123,931 KM

Sedan Luxury AWD

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

123,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9008644
  • Stock #: 42414B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42414B
  • Mileage 123,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2017 Cadillac ATS Sedan Luxury AWD. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac ATS Sedan features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with front express-up and down, and rear express-down with passenger lockout feature, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) polished alloy (Upgradeable to (PTW) 18" x 8" forged polished alloy wheels.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk release, power, remote, Trunk emergency release handle, and Traction control, all-speed, brake and engine controlled. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

