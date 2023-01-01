2017 Cadillac XT5

$25,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 5 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10546320

10546320 Stock #: 288105

288105 VIN: 1GYKNDRS5HZ288105

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 139,577 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Power Steering,Tires - Rear All-Season,ABS,Te...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.