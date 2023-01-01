Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac XT5

139,577 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH BSM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH BSM

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 10546320
  2. 10546320
  3. 10546320
  4. 10546320
  5. 10546320
  6. 10546320
  7. 10546320
  8. 10546320
  9. 10546320
  10. 10546320
  11. 10546320
  12. 10546320
  13. 10546320
  14. 10546320
  15. 10546320
  16. 10546320
  17. 10546320
  18. 10546320
  19. 10546320
  20. 10546320
  21. 10546320
  22. 10546320
Contact Seller

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,577KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546320
  • Stock #: 288105
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS5HZ288105

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 139,577 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CADILLAC XT5 AWD LUXURY WITH 139577 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASISST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Power Steering,Tires - Rear All-Season,ABS,Te...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2019 Acura MDX Tech ...
 56,524 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 65,755 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 161,242 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory