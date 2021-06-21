Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac XT5

74,833 KM

Details Description Features

$29,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

  1. 7359209
  2. 7359209
  3. 7359209
  4. 7359209
  5. 7359209
  6. 7359209
  7. 7359209
  8. 7359209
  9. 7359209
  10. 7359209
  11. 7359209
  12. 7359209
  13. 7359209
  14. 7359209
  15. 7359209
  16. 7359209
  17. 7359209
  18. 7359209
  19. 7359209
Contact Seller

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

74,833KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7359209
  • Stock #: AZ001
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRSXHZ154433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AZ001
  • Mileage 74,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD - Rebuilt Status! This fully loaded SUV features Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Wifi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Navigation, Sunroof, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Voice Activated Telephone
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tulu Canada

2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 71,031 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit EX CVT
 87,862 KM
$69 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 141,271 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

1-833-580-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-580-8858

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory