2017 Cadillac XT5

$29,499 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 8 3 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7359209

7359209 Stock #: AZ001

AZ001 VIN: 1GYKNDRSXHZ154433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 74,833 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain Sensing Wipers Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Front Power Lumbar Support Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Telematics System Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Voice Activated Telephone Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System

