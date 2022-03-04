Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8590592
  • Stock #: 22150A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22150A
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 39,000 Miles! This Cadillac XT5 boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense.* This Cadillac XT5 Features the Following Options *Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass, Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob), Wheels, 20" x 8" (50.8 cm x 20.3 cm) 12-spoke fully polished, Wheel lugs, locking, USB ports, 4, plus 2 auxiliary power outlets, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated, Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Cadillac XT5 come see us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

