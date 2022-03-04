$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Platinum AWD
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22150A
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 39,000 Miles! This Cadillac XT5 boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense.* This Cadillac XT5 Features the Following Options *Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass, Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob), Wheels, 20" x 8" (50.8 cm x 20.3 cm) 12-spoke fully polished, Wheel lugs, locking, USB ports, 4, plus 2 auxiliary power outlets, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated, Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Cadillac XT5 come see us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5. Just minutes away!
