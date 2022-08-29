2017 Cadillac XTS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 2 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9289624

9289624 Stock #: GT920

GT920 VIN: 2G61N5S30H9194477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT920

Mileage 114,212 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.