Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
403-256-4960
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 3LZ
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
38,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8418684
- Stock #: 42177A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 38,378 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Seater, 2dr Z06 Cpe w/3LZ, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) SUPERCHARGED V8 DI (650 hp [485 kW] @ 6400 rpm 650 lb-ft of torque [878 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5