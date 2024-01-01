Menu
Stock #: 30885 
Reserve Price: Not Set 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. 
 * TOW - CLUTCH REQUIRES REPAIR * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

99,633 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,633KM
VIN 3G1BD6SM8HS557395

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30885
  • Mileage 99,633 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30885
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* TOW - CLUTCH REQUIRES REPAIR *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

2017 Chevrolet Cruze