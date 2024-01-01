Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40922 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $6,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

180,139 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11849755
  2. 11849755
  3. 11849755
  4. 11849755
  5. 11849755
  6. 11849755
  7. 11849755
  8. 11849755
  9. 11849755
  10. 11849755
  11. 11849755
  12. 11849755
  13. 11849755
  14. 11849755
  15. 11849755
  16. 11849755
  17. 11849755
  18. 11849755
  19. 11849755
  20. 11849755
  21. 11849755
  22. 11849755
  23. 11849755
  24. 11849755
  25. 11849755
  26. 11849755
  27. 11849755
  28. 11849755
  29. 11849755
  30. 11849755
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,139KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM9H7227707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40922
  • Mileage 180,139 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40922
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $6,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 180,139 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Explorer Sport 151,331 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Dodge Journey 0 $1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze