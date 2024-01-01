Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43614
Lot #: 787
Reserve Price: $7,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

182,925 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
182,925KM
VIN 1G1BB5SM1H7227600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43614
  • Mileage 182,925 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43614
Lot #: 787
Reserve Price: $7,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

