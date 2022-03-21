2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$9,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 3 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868596

8868596 Stock #: 41046

41046 VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS578348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41046

Mileage 164,312 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.