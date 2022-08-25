Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

161,744 KM

Details Description

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8991154
  2. 8991154
  3. 8991154
  4. 8991154
  5. 8991154
  6. 8991154
  7. 8991154
  8. 8991154
  9. 8991154
  10. 8991154
  11. 8991154
  12. 8991154
  13. 8991154
  14. 8991154
  15. 8991154
  16. 8991154
  17. 8991154
  18. 8991154
  19. 8991154
  20. 8991154
  21. 8991154
  22. 8991154
  23. 8991154
  24. 8991154
  25. 8991154
  26. 8991154
  27. 8991154
  28. 8991154
Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

161,744KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8991154
  • Stock #: 47407
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM0HS522735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47407
  • Mileage 161,744 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 27.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47407 - LOT #: 337DT - RESERVE PRICE: $10,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 151,766 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4
224,367 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Suzuki XL-7
245,519 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory