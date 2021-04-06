2017 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Chevrolet Equinox LS comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air conditioning, premium cloth seats with power drivers seat, 60/40 split folding rears seats that recline and slide, cruise control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, OnStar, 7-inch touchscreen with back-up camera, premium sound system, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4