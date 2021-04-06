Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

54,300 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS w/ AWD / LOW KMS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS w/ AWD / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

54,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6846032
  Stock #: 19347
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK1H6325615

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,300 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Chevrolet Equinox LS comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air conditioning, premium cloth seats with power drivers seat, 60/40 split folding rears seats that recline and slide, cruise control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, OnStar, 7-inch touchscreen with back-up camera, premium sound system, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

