2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8743547
- Stock #: 22155B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm, 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer., Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer, Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Traction control, Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall, and Tire, compact spare with steel wheel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
