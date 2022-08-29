Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

116,487 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-291-0891

LS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

LS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

116,487KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9093814
  • Stock #: 122852
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK8H6122852

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 116,487 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS WITH 116487 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, ECO MODE, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

