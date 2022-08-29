$21,988+ tax & licensing
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
116,487KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093814
- Stock #: 122852
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK8H6122852
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 116,487 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS WITH 116487 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, ECO MODE, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - ...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7