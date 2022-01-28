$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Impala
Premier NAVI BCAMERA SUNROOF
116,445KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8251527
- Stock #: 200761
- VIN: 1G1145S32HU200761
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 116,445 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET IMPALA WITH 116445 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, WIFI, PUSH BUTTON START, CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Windows,Sun/Moonroof,MP3 Player,Tires - Rear Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,AM/FM Stereo,Heated Mirrors,A/C,Telematics,Temporary Spare Tire,Smart Device Integration,Front Wheel Drive,ABS,Auxiliary Audio Input,Tempo...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
