2017 Chevrolet Impala

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 4 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8251527

8251527 Stock #: 200761

200761 VIN: 1G1145S32HU200761

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 116,445 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Windows,Sun/Moonroof,MP3 Player,Tires - Rear Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,AM/FM Stereo,Heated Mirrors,A/C,Telematics,Temporary Spare Tire,Smart Device Integration,Front Wheel Drive,ABS,Auxiliary Audio Input,Tempo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.