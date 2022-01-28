Menu
2017 Chevrolet Impala

116,445 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Chevrolet Impala

2017 Chevrolet Impala

Premier NAVI BCAMERA SUNROOF

2017 Chevrolet Impala

Premier NAVI BCAMERA SUNROOF

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8251527
  • Stock #: 200761
  • VIN: 1G1145S32HU200761

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 116,445 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET IMPALA WITH 116445 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, WIFI, PUSH BUTTON START, CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Windows,Sun/Moonroof,MP3 Player,Tires - Rear Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,AM/FM Stereo,Heated Mirrors,A/C,Telematics,Temporary Spare Tire,Smart Device Integration,Front Wheel Drive,ABS,Auxiliary Audio Input,Tempo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

