2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 3 , 0 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9825782

9825782 Stock #: 64394

64394 VIN: 3GCUKREC6HG413468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 64394

Mileage 163,001 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.