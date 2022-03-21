$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Stock #: 22214A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 45,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Chevrolet Spark LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.4L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Spark has the following options: ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed, Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15" x 6" (38.1 cm x 15.2 cm) alloy, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, and Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
