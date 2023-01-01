$41,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
2017 Chevrolet Suburban
4WD 4dr 1500 Premier | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,988
- Listing ID: 10378035
- Stock #: GTS7709
- VIN: 1GNSKJKC7HR137709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 172,360 KM
Vehicle Description
One of the best SUV's to ever do it - Ride around in style with your family in a Fully loaded 7 Seater Suburban.
Some of the features this vehicle has:
- Selectable 4 Wheel Drive
- 5.3L V8
- 7 Seater
- Premium Leather
- Woodgrain trim
- Heated front and rear seats
- Tow Package with Trailer brake and Tow mode
- heated steering wheel
- AC seats
- 2 TVs with wireless headphones
- Apple carplay/Android Auto
- Collison Avoidance
- Back up camera with park sensors
- Navigation
- Wifi
- Lane Departure warning
- Massive Center Console
- Wireless charger
- Electronic foldable middle and rear seats
- AC plug ins all over!
- Rear climate control
and So much more!
Call us today @ 587-432-3333 to see why this is the best SUV money can buy.
AMVIC LICENSED DEALER
Warranty Options available!
Financing available.
Inspection included.
Carfax included.
Vehicle Features
