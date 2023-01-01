2017 Chevrolet Suburban

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $41,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 3 6 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10378035

10378035 Stock #: GTS7709

GTS7709 VIN: 1GNSKJKC7HR137709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 172,360 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.