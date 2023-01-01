Menu
2017 Chevrolet Suburban

172,360 KM

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

4WD 4dr 1500 Premier | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

GT Motor Sports South

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

172,360KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378035
  • Stock #: GTS7709
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKC7HR137709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,360 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the best SUV's to ever do it - Ride around in style with your family in a Fully loaded 7 Seater Suburban.

Some of the features this vehicle has:

- Selectable 4 Wheel Drive

- 5.3L V8

- 7 Seater

- Premium Leather

- Woodgrain trim

- Heated front and rear seats

- Tow Package with Trailer brake and Tow mode

- heated steering wheel

- AC seats

- 2 TVs with wireless headphones

-  Apple carplay/Android Auto

- Collison Avoidance

- Back up camera with park sensors

- Navigation

- Wifi 

- Lane Departure warning

- Massive Center Console

- Wireless charger

- Electronic foldable middle and rear seats

- AC plug ins all over!

- Rear climate control

and So much more!

 

Call us today @ 587-432-3333 to see why this is the best SUV money can buy. 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

View Carfax Here!

Warranty Options available!

Financing available.

Inspection included.

Carfax included.

 

587-432-3333

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

GT Motor Sports South

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

587-432-XXXX

587-432-3333

