2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</p><p> </p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p> </p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p> </p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p> </p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p> </p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p> </p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p> </p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p> </p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p> </p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p> </p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) </p><p> </p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=Cq2DP8jV%2BUcfkYQoDC6dnyt7VHnv4%2FSu&ref=kijiji</p><p> </p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p> </p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p> </p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. </p><p> </p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

126,400 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT AWD | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT AWD | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 1701538501
  2. 1701538501
  3. 1701538501
  4. 1701538501
  5. 1701538501
  6. 1701538501
  7. 1701538501
  8. 1701538501
  9. 1701538501
  10. 1701538501
  11. 1701538501
  12. 1701538501
  13. 1701538501
  14. 1701538502
  15. 1701538502
  16. 1701538502
  17. 1701538502
  18. 1701538502
  19. 1701538501
  20. 1701538501
  21. 1701538501
  22. 1701538501
  23. 1701538501
  24. 1701538501
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNKVGKD5HJ314274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT230031
  • Mileage 126,400 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue

 

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!

 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=Cq2DP8jV%2BUcfkYQoDC6dnyt7VHnv4%2FSu&ref=kijiji

 

REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT | MANUAL | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT | MANUAL | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN 162,453 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Acadia SLE AWD | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 GMC Acadia SLE AWD | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN 150,284 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w-2LT | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w-2LT | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN 178,870 KM $19,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Traverse