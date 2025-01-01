Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749336815959_3490246423113825 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

101,920 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

4dr Wgn Limited| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12621636

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

4dr Wgn Limited| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 12621636
  2. 12621636
  3. 12621636
  4. 12621636
  5. 12621636
  6. 12621636
  7. 12621636
  8. 12621636
  9. 12621636
  10. 12621636
  11. 12621636
  12. 12621636
  13. 12621636
  14. 12621636
  15. 12621636
  16. 12621636
  17. 12621636
  18. 12621636
  19. 12621636
  20. 12621636
  21. 12621636
  22. 12621636
  23. 12621636
  24. 12621636
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,920KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG1HR579766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 579766
  • Mileage 101,920 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
005 lbs)
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Concealed Storage
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
724 kgs (6
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2015 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 176,067 KM $14,988 + GST
Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Trendline| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Trendline| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 95,726 KM $19,988 + GST
Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 139,623 KM $13,988 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2017 Chrysler Pacifica