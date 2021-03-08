+ taxes & licensing
This 2017 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with 89,000 kilometers, one owner, and a rare interior was recently taken on trade from one of our good clients. We are currently in the process of completing our inspection and reconditioning the vehicle. If you would like more information or if you wish to schedule a VIP appointment to see this vehicle before it's available to the public, please contact Scott Schinnour at sschinnour@big4motors.com or via phone at 403-820-3157. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
