Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Durango

89,000 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

  1. 6673688
  2. 6673688
  3. 6673688
  4. 6673688
Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6673688
  • Stock #: 21T074A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT2HC857553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with 89,000 kilometers, one owner, and a rare interior was recently taken on trade from one of our good clients. We are currently in the process of completing our inspection and reconditioning the vehicle. If you would like more information or if you wish to schedule a VIP appointment to see this vehicle before it's available to the public, please contact Scott Schinnour at sschinnour@big4motors.com or via phone at 403-820-3157. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2016 Volkswagen Toua...
 71,250 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 83,220 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 126,586 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory