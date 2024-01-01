Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

64,256 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11124073
  2. 11124073
  3. 11124073
  4. 11124073
  5. 11124073
  6. 11124073
  7. 11124073
  8. 11124073
  9. 11124073
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2HR870333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,256 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 RAM 1500 ST 303,111 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 RAM 1500 ST 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford Escape SEL 71,942 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan