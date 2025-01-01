$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,985KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG0HR845779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 67981
- Mileage 170,985 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 29.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 67981
Lot #: 855
Reserve Price: $7,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 67981
Lot #: 855
Reserve Price: $7,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT ONE TRIP SINGLE DOOR 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volvo XC90 242,934 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 311,243 KM $1,500 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan