Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PREMIUM PLUS WITH 154829 KMS. WITH NAVIATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, THIRD ROW SEAT, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

154,829 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus NAVIGATION HEATED LEATHER SEATS THIRD ROW SEAT HEATED MIRROR ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN

Watch This Vehicle
12708333

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus NAVIGATION HEATED LEATHER SEATS THIRD ROW SEAT HEATED MIRROR ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 12708333
  2. 12708333
  3. 12708333
  4. 12708333
  5. 12708333
  6. 12708333
  7. 12708333
  8. 12708333
  9. 12708333
  10. 12708333
  11. 12708333
  12. 12708333
  13. 12708333
  14. 12708333
  15. 12708333
  16. 12708333
  17. 12708333
  18. 12708333
  19. 12708333
  20. 12708333
  21. 12708333
  22. 12708333
  23. 12708333
Contact Seller

$14,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,829KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXHR636649

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 154,829 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PREMIUM PLUS WITH 154829 KMS. WITH NAVIATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, THIRD ROW SEAT, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BRIGHT WHITE,LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/SUEDE INSERTS,UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Com...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline 112,966 KM $24,488 + GST
Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED LEATHER SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED LEATHER SEATS 106,280 KM $20,988 + GST
Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES 130,998 KM $35,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-291-0891

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan