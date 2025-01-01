$14,988+ GST
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus NAVIGATION HEATED LEATHER SEATS THIRD ROW SEAT HEATED MIRROR ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$14,988
+ GST
Used
154,829KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXHR636649
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 154,829 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PREMIUM PLUS WITH 154829 KMS. WITH NAVIATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, THIRD ROW SEAT, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BRIGHT WHITE,LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/SUEDE INSERTS,UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Com...
