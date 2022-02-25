$14,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 6 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8329866

8329866 Stock #: 29674

29674 VIN: 2C4RDGDG2HR808539

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 29674

Mileage 112,695 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.