2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,779 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 7 PASSENGERS USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 7 PASSENGERS USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

144,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9094885
  • Stock #: 750663
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR750663

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 144,779 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE GRAND-CARAVAN SXT WITH 144779 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, ECON MODE, HEATED MIRRORS, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

