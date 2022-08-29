$17,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 7 PASSENGERS USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
144,779KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094885
- Stock #: 750663
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR750663
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 144,779 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 DODGE GRAND-CARAVAN SXT WITH 144779 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, ECON MODE, HEATED MIRRORS, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4