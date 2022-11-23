Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,647 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

178,647KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413806
  • Stock #: 55577
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4HR687027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55577
  • Mileage 178,647 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 31.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55577 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $12,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

