$21,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9900251

9900251 Stock #: 884939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 121,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Woodgrain Interior Trim Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Additional Features Knee Air Bag

