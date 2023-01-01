$21,900+ tax & licensing
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
112,867KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9963329
- Stock #: 725627
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG0HR725627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 725627
- Mileage 112,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats O...
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Automatic Headlamps
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen
