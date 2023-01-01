Menu
Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

112,867KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9963329
  Stock #: 725627
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG0HR725627

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 725627
  Mileage 112,867 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats O...
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Automatic Headlamps
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

