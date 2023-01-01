$21,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 8 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9963329

9963329 Stock #: 725627

725627 VIN: 2C4RDGDG0HR725627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 725627

Mileage 112,867 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats O... SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Automatic Headlamps SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen

