2017 Dodge Journey

106,467 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT w/ AWD / NAVI / SUNROOF / DVD

2017 Dodge Journey

GT w/ AWD / NAVI / SUNROOF / DVD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

106,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003799
  • Stock #: 20202
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG7HT521035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20202
  • Mileage 106,467 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Dodge Journey GT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, fog lights, power sunroof, back-up camera, rear entertainment DVD system, push start ignition, heated black leather seats, premium ALPINE sound system with subwoofer, sport-tuned suspension, NAVIGATION system, heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MOPAR ALL-WEATHER GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Tray (CKZ) MOPAR Splash Guards MOPAR Door Sill Guards MOPAR Slush Mats, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

