$23,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2017 Dodge Journey
GT w/ AWD / NAVI / SUNROOF / DVD
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10003799
- Stock #: 20202
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG7HT521035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20202
- Mileage 106,467 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Dodge Journey GT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, fog lights, power sunroof, back-up camera, rear entertainment DVD system, push start ignition, heated black leather seats, premium ALPINE sound system with subwoofer, sport-tuned suspension, NAVIGATION system, heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.