2017 Dodge Journey

$22,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 2 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10436112

10436112 Stock #: 79094

79094 VIN: 3C4PDDFG5HT615205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 79094

Mileage 63,229 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.