Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

121,887 KM

Details Description

$7,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10524738
  2. 10524738
  3. 10524738
  4. 10524738
  5. 10524738
  6. 10524738
  7. 10524738
  8. 10524738
  9. 10524738
  10. 10524738
  11. 10524738
  12. 10524738
  13. 10524738
  14. 10524738
  15. 10524738
  16. 10524738
  17. 10524738
  18. 10524738
  19. 10524738
  20. 10524738
  21. 10524738
  22. 10524738
  23. 10524738
  24. 10524738
  25. 10524738
  26. 10524738
Contact Seller

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,887KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10524738
  • Stock #: 78392
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB4HT648573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 78392
  • Mileage 121,887 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 78392 - LOT #: R.T - RESERVE PRICE: $7,200 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - * TOW * IGNITION INTERLOCK * ENGINE DOES NOT TURN OVER * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 RAM 1500 Laramie
 217,178 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Sienna L...
 397,555 KM
$1,250 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 195,981 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory