Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 24.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29508 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $4,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2017 Dodge Journey

208,404 KM

Details Description

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11609457
  2. 11609457
  3. 11609457
  4. 11609457
  5. 11609457
  6. 11609457
  7. 11609457
  8. 11609457
  9. 11609457
  10. 11609457
  11. 11609457
  12. 11609457
  13. 11609457
  14. 11609457
  15. 11609457
  16. 11609457
  17. 11609457
  18. 11609457
  19. 11609457
  20. 11609457
  21. 11609457
  22. 11609457
  23. 11609457
  24. 11609457
  25. 11609457
  26. 11609457
  27. 11609457
  28. 11609457
  29. 11609457
  30. 11609457
Contact Seller

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,404KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG8HT537971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29508
  • Mileage 208,404 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 24.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29508 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $4,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 1956 LITTLEFIELD LAKESTER CLOSED BOW for sale in Calgary, AB
1956 LITTLEFIELD LAKESTER CLOSED BOW 999,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Toyota 4Runner 412,725 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 262,014 KM $3,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey