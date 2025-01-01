Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 97937 <br/>Lot #: NOTSET-39 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Dodge Journey

175,587 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13189289

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13189289
  2. 13189289
  3. 13189289
  4. 13189289
  5. 13189289
  6. 13189289
  7. 13189289
  8. 13189289
  9. 13189289
  10. 13189289
  11. 13189289
  12. 13189289
  13. 13189289
  14. 13189289
  15. 13189289
  16. 13189289
  17. 13189289
  18. 13189289
  19. 13189289
  20. 13189289
  21. 13189289
  22. 13189289
  23. 13189289
  24. 13189289
  25. 13189289
  26. 13189289
  27. 13189289
  28. 13189289
  29. 13189289
  30. 13189289
  31. 13189289
  32. 13189289
  33. 13189289
  34. 13189289
  35. 13189289
  36. 13189289
  37. 13189289
  38. 13189289
  39. 13189289
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,587KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG1HT609885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 97937
  • Mileage 175,587 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97937
Lot #: NOTSET-39
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2024 Honda XR150 LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Honda XR150 LE 611 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee 80TH ANNV for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Jeep Cherokee 80TH ANNV 72,105 KM $23,000 + GST
Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sportage EX 105,700 KM $17,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 Dodge Journey