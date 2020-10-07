Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

27,241 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT **ARRIVING SOON**

2017 Dodge Journey

GT **ARRIVING SOON**

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5841471
  • Stock #: P12518
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG0HT575518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

