2017 Dodge Journey

161,105 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT LEATHER BCAMERA HEATED STEERING

2017 Dodge Journey

GT LEATHER BCAMERA HEATED STEERING

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

161,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7248056
  • Stock #: 600164
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8HT600164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 161,105 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE JOURNEY GT WITH 161105 KMS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 19 X 7 ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

