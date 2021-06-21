Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

152,077 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

  1. 7436861
  2. 7436861
  3. 7436861
  4. 7436861
  5. 7436861
  6. 7436861
  7. 7436861
  8. 7436861
  9. 7436861
  10. 7436861
  11. 7436861
  12. 7436861
  13. 7436861
  14. 7436861
  15. 7436861
  16. 7436861
  17. 7436861
  18. 7436861
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,077KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7436861
  • Stock #: AA0422
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG3HT623303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD! This 7 Passenger SUV features Leather Interior, Remote Start, Keyless Start, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Voice Activated Telephone
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tulu Canada

2012 Chevrolet Orlan...
 214,882 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R...
 95,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 204,081 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

1-833-580-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-580-8858

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory