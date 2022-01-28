Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

123,081 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8165785
  2. 8165785
  3. 8165785
  4. 8165785
  5. 8165785
  6. 8165785
  7. 8165785
  8. 8165785
  9. 8165785
  10. 8165785
  11. 8165785
  12. 8165785
  13. 8165785
  14. 8165785
  15. 8165785
  16. 8165785
  17. 8165785
  18. 8165785
  19. 8165785
  20. 8165785
  21. 8165785
  22. 8165785
  23. 8165785
  24. 8165785
  25. 8165785
  26. 8165785
  27. 8165785
  28. 8165785
  29. 8165785
  30. 8165785
  31. 8165785
  32. 8165785
  33. 8165785
  34. 8165785
  35. 8165785
  36. 8165785
  37. 8165785
  38. 8165785
  39. 8165785
  40. 8165785
  41. 8165785
  42. 8165785
  43. 8165785
  44. 8165785
  45. 8165785
  46. 8165785
  47. 8165785
  48. 8165785
  49. 8165785
  50. 8165785
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,081KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165785
  • Stock #: 29204
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8HT508472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29204
  • Mileage 123,081 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29204 - LOT #: 105 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Honda HR-V
 75,056 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Hummer H3
 259,507 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey GT
 123,081 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory