2017 Dodge Journey

$13,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 7 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8945005

8945005 Stock #: 42661

42661 VIN: 3C4PDCABXHT557341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42661

Mileage 127,758 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.