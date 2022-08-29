Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

128,208 KM

Details Description

$16,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9178045
  2. 9178045
  3. 9178045
  4. 9178045
  5. 9178045
  6. 9178045
  7. 9178045
  8. 9178045
  9. 9178045
  10. 9178045
  11. 9178045
  12. 9178045
  13. 9178045
  14. 9178045
  15. 9178045
  16. 9178045
  17. 9178045
  18. 9178045
  19. 9178045
  20. 9178045
  21. 9178045
  22. 9178045
  23. 9178045
  24. 9178045
  25. 9178045
  26. 9178045
  27. 9178045
  28. 9178045
  29. 9178045
  30. 9178045
  31. 9178045
  32. 9178045
  33. 9178045
  34. 9178045
  35. 9178045
  36. 9178045
  37. 9178045
  38. 9178045
  39. 9178045
Contact Seller

$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

128,208KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9178045
  • Stock #: 48171
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG9HT550292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48171
  • Mileage 128,208 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 22.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 48171 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $16,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Generac MLT6SMD...
 7,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Wacker Neuson G...
 7,140 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 DOEPKER 53FT FL...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory