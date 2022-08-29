2017 Dodge Journey

$8,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 9 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9240280

9240280 Stock #: 49555

49555 VIN: 3C4PDCGG7HT629759

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 49555

Mileage 217,998 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.